PM Gonsalves calls on young Vincentian men to desist from getting involved in criminal activity

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has again called on the young men of this country to desist from getting involved in criminal activity.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the opening of the New Pavilion at the Layou Playing Field yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/CRIMINAL-ACTIVITY.mp3

The project to construct the new Pavillion was carried out by the National Lotteries Authority at a cost of 400-thousand dollars.