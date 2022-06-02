PM Gonsalves cautions Vincentians of this year’s Hurricane Season

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season which begins today is expected to be an above average one and he is encouraging people across the country to be prepared.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program the Prime Minister said with twenty-one storms expected this season it is important for persons to be o be prepared and to listen to the advice and weather bulletins from the authorities at all times to ensure their safety.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/LISTEN1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves said people across the country must be very cautious this year during the hurricane season as there is still a lot of material on the slopes which was deposited by last year’s explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/LISTEN2.mp3