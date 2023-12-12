PM Gonsalves commended by Sir Dennis Byron for his efforts to defuse diplomatic tensions between Venezuela and Guyana

Former Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and President of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute Sir Dennis Byron has commended Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves for his focus on mature, respectful, and wise discourse in times when diplomatic tensions can quickly escalate.

In a letter to the Prime Minister dated December 11th, Sir Dennis noted that the Prime Minister’s leadership particularly as the head of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), exemplifies a commitment to unity and peace, crucial to resolving conflicts in the interconnected world.

Sir Dennis noted that the proactive approach by the Dr Gonsalves in facilitating the discussions between the presidents of Guyana and Venezuela alongside Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is a monumental step towards diffusing the long-standing tensions over disputed territories.

Adding that the strategic decision to host this significant dialogue on December 14th in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is both a testament to the Prime Minister’s diplomatic acumen and his dedication to regional stability.

Sir Dennis noted that the Prime Minister’s efforts in his diplomatic endeavor not only addresses the immediate concerns of the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy but also reinforces the importance of diplomacy and adherence to international law in maintaining peace.

Sir Dennis offered the Prime Minister advice stating that the maintenance of peace in our region hinges not only on resolving current disputes but also on building resilient structures for future diplomacy.

He added that it would therefore, be beneficial to consider establishing ongoing dialogue forums within CARICOM, where leaders can regularly discuss and preempt potential conflicts and such forums would not only strengthen the regional unity but also enhance the collective ability to address challenges proactively.

