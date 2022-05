The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said Nurses across St. Vincent and the Grenadines continue to play an integral role in the nation’s development.

He made this statement during a ceremony which was hosted at the official Residence of the Prime Minister on Saturday evening.

The ceremony was held to recognize the immense contribution of the nation’s Nurses particularly from the Community Health Services.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CHANGE.mp3