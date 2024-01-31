PM Gonsalves commends Management and Staff of NBC

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has commended the Management and Staff of the National Broadcasting Cooperation NBC Radio, for carrying out their duties efficiently amidst challenges.

Dr. Gonsalves said the Buildings Roads and General Services Authority- BRAGSA, is currently carrying out repairs in the building but the team is still able to carry out its daily duties without disrupting transmission.

The Prime Minister said a decision has also been taken to demolish the adjoining old NBC building on the Corporation’s compound.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/PM-TEAM-NBC.mp3