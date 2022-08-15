PM Gonsalves condemns China’s actions against Taiwan yet again

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves condemned China’s recent military drills near Taiwan, during a meeting on Thursday with Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang

According to a report by Taiwan News, the Prime Minister discussed a number of issues during his meeting with Premier Su, including bilateral ties, the leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen, and opposition to the recent actions of the Chinese Communist Party.

The Taiwanese Premier thanked Prime Minister Gonsalves for speaking out for Taiwan at the United Nations and for supporting Taiwan’s international participation. The Premier said he hoped the bilateral friendship would last forever.

Dr. Gonsalves said his country was preparing a written statement with other diplomatic allies of Taiwan, which condemns China’s unreasonable and disproportionate actions. The statement is expected to be published at the United Nations today.

The Prime Minister said the actions of the Chinese Communist Party violate international law and are not in line with international morality. He stressed that any issues or differences should be resolved through civilized and peaceful dialogue and not with threats of war. He added that the Chinese Communist Party’s threat to Taiwan is unacceptable

Dr. Gonsalves said that St Vincent and the Grenadines supports Taiwan in its efforts to defend itself. He commended Taiwan for not allowing China to interfere in its internal affairs and noted that the Taiwanese have shown great determination in defending their home in the face of military threats.

Prime Minister Gonsalves and his delegation are scheduled to leave Taiwan today, after meeting with top government officials over the past five days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves met today with the Chairman, President and Management team of the Taiwan Overseas Investment & Development Corporation (OIDC).

The meeting is reported to have been a successful one and produced significant benefits for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.