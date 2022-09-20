PM Gonsalves considers postponing the Meeting of Parliament until after the funeral of the five men from Clare Valley

Preparations are being made for the funeral of the five men from Clare Valley, who died in tragic circumstances earlier this month.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has indicated that consideration will be given to postpone the Meeting of Parliament until after the funeral.

This was among a range is issues addressed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Radio on Sunday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/POSTPONE-PARLIAMENT.mp3

The Prime Minister hosted a Prayer Breakfast on Saturday at his Official Residence for the families of the five victims – Giovanni Barker, Ishmael Bruce, Elvis Harold, Colin Robin, and Kenroy Haywood.

The five men died, after the passenger van went over an embankment in Sandy Bay, while on their way to a funeral in Owia.