PM Gonsalves continues to make strides in enhancing National Security

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is continuing to make strides in enhancing National Security, through legislation and infrastructural projects.

Speaking on local radio on Sunday, the Prime Minister disclosed plans to construct facilities in Barrouallie, and he also discussed steps taken by the Government to regulate the Security Industry.

The Prime Minister said a new framework is also being established in relation to the issuing of firearms licenses.

