PM Gonsalves emphasized the need for judicial system reforms once more

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has reiterated the need for some reforms in the Judicial System, to more effectively tackle crime.

Speaking on radio last Sunday, the Prime Minister highlighted some areas of concern, which need to be examined.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/PM-JUDICIAL.wav

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been implementing legal reforms to fight crime on an ongoing basis.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/PM-REFORMS.wav

Photo credit: NBC Files