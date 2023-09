Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed concern about a developing trend in relation to the care of the elderly.

The Prime Minister said it has become apparent that an increasing number of persons have been abandoning their elderly relatives.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme recently, the Prime Minister disclosed that persons have been leaving their elderly relatives at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/ELDERLY-ABANDONED.mp3