PM Gonsalves expresses concerns about the increase in gun violence locally

The increase in gun related crimes here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is of concern to Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Dr. Gonsalves, who is also Minister of National Security spoke about the issue on NBC Radio yesterday.

He said there are many opportunities for young people and he urged them to take advantage of them.

The Police yesterday said that the weekend of September 2nd to 4th was a very busy one for Members of the Police Force, as it relates to serious crimes.

There were three reported incidents of shooting that resulted in two persons being fatally wounded, while two other persons received bodily injuries with varying degree of seriousness.