PM Gonsalves extends condolences to the Greaves family

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has extended condolences to the Greaves Family on the passing of Businessman Nigel Greaves.

Mr. Greaves, who was Director of C.K. Greaves Group of Companies, died at his home on Sunday.

Dr. Gonsalves, who is in Nicaragua on official state business, says he was shocked to hear of the passing of Nigel Greaves.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/PM-NIGEL-GREAVES-.mp3

A statement issued by the C.K Greaves Group of Companies says Mr. Greaves dedicated 41 years of service to the family business and took over the reins of the Companies along with his Mother and siblings.

The company expressed its deep appreciation for Mr. Greaves commitment and expertise that will be forever ingrained in the operation of the company.