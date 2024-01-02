PM Gonsalves extends New Years Greetings

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has extended New Years greetings to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Gonsalves was at the time speaking on NBC Radio.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/PM-NEW-YEAR.mp3

The Prime Minister called on nationals to work together to effect change within our society.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/PM-NEW-YEAR-1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that at this time of year it is important that the necessary support is provided to those who are experiencing challenges.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/PM-NEW-YEAR-2.mp3