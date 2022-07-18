PM Gonsalves has arrived in Nicaragua

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will be engaged in meetings with several officials during his three day visit to Nicaragua.

The Prime Minister and his delegation arrived in the Nicaraguan capital city of Managua on Sunday July 17, 2022, and was met at the Augusto Cesar Sandino International Airport by the Foreign Minister of Nicaragua, Denis Moncada and Minister Advisor to the President for Foreign Affairs and the Greater Caribbean, Michael Campbell.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is expected to be the guest of honour at a number of regional, municipal and national functions.

On Monday July 18, 2022, PM Gonsalves would visit the Garifuna community of Orinoco where he would meet with communal leaders and be treated to cultural events and a tour of places of interest.

He will also visit the Afro-Caribbean community of Bluefields where he would also meet with the regional and municipal authorities.

Later in the afternoon, Dr. Gonsalves would be bestowed the “Doctor Honoris Causi Award” from the Universities of the Autonomous Regions of the Nicaraguan Caribbean Coast (URACCAN), and the Bluefields Indian & Caribbean University (BICU) at a ceremony scheduled to take place at the URACCAN University.

On Tuesday afternoon Dr. Gonsalves will participate in the commemoration of the 43 anniversary of the triumph of the Popular Sandinista Revolution as the special guest of President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega.

The delegation is scheduled to depart Nicaragua on Wednesday July 20, 2022.