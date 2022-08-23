PM Gonsalves has provided a summary of the fiscal operations of the Central Government

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has provided a summary of the fiscal operations of the Central Government for the period ending July 31st 2022.

The prime Minister said on Radio this morning that there has been a decrease in the total revenue and grants for this year, in comparison to the same period last year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/REVENUE-AND-GRANT.mp3

Dr. Gonsalves says there has been an increase in Taxes on Goods and Services this year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/GOODS-AND-SERVICES.mp3

The Prime Minister says figures show that there was extra-ordinary expenditure as a result of the volcanic eruption and the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/TOTAL-EXPENDITURE.mp3