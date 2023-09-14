PM Gonsalves heads delegation to the G77 plus China Leaders’ Summit

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is heading this country’s delegation to the G77 plus China Leaders’ Summit, which is taking place in Havana, Cuba.

This summit, themed “Current Development Challenges: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation,” will be held on September 15th and 16th.

The G77 plus China Leaders’ Summit represents the largest Inter-Governmental coalition of 134 developing nations, as recognized by the United Nations.

It serves as a platform for Southern countries to voice and promote their shared economic interests while enhancing their collaborative negotiating capabilities.

Organizers say this conference offers an opportunity to address contemporary challenges in the realms of Science, Technology and Innovation, exploring cooperative solutions, particularly through inter-Southern collaboration.

The Leaders are expected to adopt the ‘Havana Declaration’ during the summit, which will outline guidelines for reforms and new approaches to enhance cooperation among Southern countries in the fields of science, technology and innovation.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is being accompanied by this Country’s Ambassador to Cuba, Ellsworth John and Charmaine Tappin-John – Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Cuba.

Photo credit: Reuters