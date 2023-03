The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonslaves says the quality of life of the Garifuna and Kalinago people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has seen remarkable improvement over the years.

Dr. Gonsalves made the point, as he discussed the issue on radio yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/PM-IMPROVEMENTS.mp3

The Prime Minster also spoke of the work being done to upgrade the local reparations committee.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/REPARATIONS-COMMITTEE.mp3