PM Gonsalves highlights the contributions made by Indo Vincentian people on the development of SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the contribution which persons of Indian descent have made to the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister spoke on the issue, as he addressed a ceremony held here yesterday to mark the re-naming of a road in the Calder community to India Drive.

The ceremony was held to coincide with the official visit of the President of the Republic of India, His Excellency Ram Nath Kovind.

The Prime Minister said persons of Indian descent have excelled in a range of areas.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/INDIA-EXCELLENCE-1.mp3

Meanwhile, the President of India His Excellency Ram Nath Kovind noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has embraced persons of Indian descent

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CALDER-KOVIND-1.mp3