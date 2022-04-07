PM Gonsalves highlights the Government’s approach to the management of the volcanic eruption.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has outlined the Government’s approach to the management of the volcanic eruption.

The Prime Minister highlighted the issue on the Round Table Talk last night in commemoration of the first anniversary of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

He said the Government was very instrumental in coordinating the response and a Thanksgiving Service will be held on Sunday as part of the activities.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/THANKSGIVING-SERVICE.mp3