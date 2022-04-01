PM Gonsalves holds discussions with the Nurses Association – NBC SVG

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has held discussions with the Nurses Association on matters relating to Staff Nurses who were affected by the Government’s Vaccination Policy.

This was among several issues addressed by Prime Minister Gonsalves on NBC Radio on Wednesday.

He urged the Nurses who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine to do so and return to their post in the nursing profession.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/NURSES-MEETING.mp3