Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is hopeful that 60 member states of the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC) will agree to the joint declaration.

Speaking after a meeting with the Chairman of the EU Charles Michel, the Prime Minister provide an update on the status of Joint Declaration.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/CELAC-UPDATE.wav

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair