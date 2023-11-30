PM Gonsalves in Dubai for COP 28

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has left the state for the 28th United Nations Conference Of Parties (COP) on Climate change.

The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) convenes today November 30th to December 12th 2023. It is being hosted by the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Speaking ahead of his departure to the conference at the Argyle International Airport, Prime Minister Gonsalves said a number of matters are on the agenda to be discussed including Global temperature issues.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/PM-COP28-DEPART1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves said discussions will also focus on financing to address the issue of Climate Change.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/PM-COP28-DEPART2.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves added that Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar and Minister of Sustainable Development, Carlos James will also be present to engage in a number of high level discussions.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/PM-COP28-DEPART3.mp3

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said while he is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he will continue to liaison with local officials as work continues on the preparation of the Estimates for Revenue and Expenditures.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/PM-AND-BUDGET-PREPARATIONS.mp3

Photo credit: Office of the Prime Minister