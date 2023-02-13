PM Gonsalves leaves state to attend the International Energy Conference and Expo

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves leaves the State today for Guyana to attend the International Energy Conference and Expo.

The event scheduled for February 14th to 17th at the Guyana Marriot Hotel, is expected to attract more than five hundred delegates.

Energy professionals around the world will connect at this premier annual conference in Guyana to facilitate exchange of ideas, propositions, and plans for fundamental advances in the energy sector.

Guyana’s Prime Minister Mark Phillips says the conference will be a mega event, as it will create a platform for linkages between foreign investors and local businesses

The International Energy Conference and Expo will be held with the theme, “Harnessing Energy for Development.”

The Prime Minister’s Security Godwin Charles will also travel to Guyana.