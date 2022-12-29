PM Gonsalves makes his Christmas rounds in various communities

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves had an active Christmas weekend with face-to-face visits to some of his constituents and with residents of neighbouring communities.

Dr. Gonsalves who was speaking on NBC radio this morning said he attended a number of events and visited a number of residents in the North Central and North Windward Constituencies over the Christmas weekend.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/PM-CHRISTMAS-VISITS.mp3

The Prime Minister said he will continue his face-to-face meetings over the next few weeks following his visits to Brazil and Guyana.