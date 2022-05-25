PM Gonsalves meets Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves met yesterday with Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith.

Senator Johnson-Smith is seeking to replace the current Commonwealth Secretary- General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, who is seeking a second term.

The Prime Minister had indicated that he was going to meet with Senator Johnson-Smith and the meeting was held yesterday.

The discussions were centered primarily on her candidacy for the position of Commonwealth Secretary General, and Prime Minister Gonsalves said he would update the nation on the issue in a subsequent forum.

Delegates from member states are set to vote for the Secretary-General during the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, set to take place in Kigali, Rwanda, in June.