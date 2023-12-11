PM Gonsalves pleased to host high level meeting between Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has expressed his pleasure in facilitating the important meeting between the presidents of Guyana and Venezuela.

Speaking on radio yesterday, Dr Gonsalves said this is a historic moment for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

