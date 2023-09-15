PM Gonsalves provides an update on the Canouan dispute

Efforts are continuing to resolve the dispute in Canouan, relating to the construction of a gate by Canouan Resorts Development (CRD) in an area that provides access to some of the island’s beaches.

The action by the Developers has led to protests by some residents on the Island

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves provided an update on the issue, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this week.

The Prime Minister said he has received an email from the Principal Developer in Canouan, expressing an interest in meeting to discuss the issue.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/CANOUAN-ISSUE.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel