PM Gonsalves provides update on MRI services

Since Modern Medical and Diagnostic Hospital began offering of MRI services seventy-six scans have been done so far.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves provided an update on MRI services, which commenced in early August, on radio yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/MRI-UPDATE1.mp3

The Prime Minister explained that St Vincent and the Grenadines offers the cheapest MRI services for locals in the Eastern Caribbean.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/MRI-UPDATE2.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair