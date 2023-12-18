PM Gonsalves provides update on the Joint Declaration of Argyle

A document was created in St Vincent and Grenadines as the basis upon which discussion would take place and form the language that would fashion the 11-point Joint Declaration of Argyle, prior to Thursday’s meeting.

Speaking on radio yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves gave some insight into the planning of the discussion.

The Prime Minister explained that the document was first discussed by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and then Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that before the discussion between both presidents they had an idea of what the interlocutors thought were possible to be fashioned in the joint declaration.

The Prime Minister also noted that last Thursday’s decision to withhold the location of the meeting between the presidents of Guyana was done so for security purposes.

