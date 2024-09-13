PM Gonsalves provides updates on relief and rebuilding efforts nine weeks after Hurricane Beryl

Nine weeks after the passage of hurricane Beryl, the Relief, Recovery and Reconstruction work taking place across the country, continues to progress.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.He made this statement during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio this week.

The Prime Minister gave an update on how the Government and partner agencies have been managing all of the institutional arrangements for people affected by the Hurricane.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said work is also continuing to rebuild a number of critical public facilities.

