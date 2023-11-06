PM Gonsalves receives yet another Honorary Degree

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has been conferred with an Honorary Degree from the Bells University of Technology OTA Ogun State Nigeria.

Prime Minister Gonsalves received the Doctor of Sciences in Management Sciences during the Graduation ceremony at the University’s BUPF International Conference Centre on Saturday.

He thanked the University for bestowing him with the award.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/PM-HONORARY-DEGREE.mp3

On Friday, Prime Minister Prime Minister Gonsalves delivered the Bells University 15th Convocation Lecture on the topic “Technological Emanciupation of Africa and the Caribbean in Digital Space and Global Drive for Reparation”

Photo credit: API