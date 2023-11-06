PM Gonsalves returns to state tomorrow

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to return to the State tomorrow, following a successful visit to Nigeria.

The Prime Minister was invited to deliver the Bells University 15th Convocation Lecture on the topic “Technological Emanciupation of Africa and the Caribbean in Digital Space and Global Drive for Reparation”

Prime Minister Gonsalves, also met with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Radio yesterday morning, Dr. Gonsalves said the bilateral relations between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Ghana were among issues discussed during the meeting.

He highlighted several other issues addressed by the two Heads of State.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/PM-GHANA-MEETING.mp3

This Country’s High Commissioner to London, Cenio Lewis also attended the meeting.

Photo credit: Office of the Prime minister