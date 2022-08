The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said that attempts have been made to compromise this country’s tele-communications system.

The Prime Minister raised the issue at a Media Conference on Tuesday at Cabinet Room.

He said the Government has begun the process of taking corrective action.

