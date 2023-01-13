PM Gonsalves says budget 2023 aims to build a modern competitive many sided post-colonial economy

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says Budget 2023 is framed within the context of building a modern competitive many sided post-colonial economy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister was making his contribution to the Budget Debate in Parliament yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/RALPH-BUDGET.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves provided data on the growth rate of this country’s Gross Domestic Product, over the past twenty two years.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/RALPH-BUDGET1.mp3