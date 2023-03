The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Mental Health Challenges among the Prison Population in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is an area that needs urgent attention.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says he is seeking ways to address the situation, as Prison Warders are not fully trained to deal with Mental Health patients.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/MENTAL-HEALTH-ISSUE.mp3