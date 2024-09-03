PM Gonsalves says Hurricane Beryl will impact economic growth

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the passage of Hurricane Beryl will have some impact on the economic growth projections for St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that on the tourism, agricultural and fisheries sector there will be some impact.

The Prime Minister however said that in areas like construction, there will be an increase.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), projected economic growth of 4.9 per cent, for 2024 for St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In the report, the IMF predicted that the growth would be supported by continued recovery in tourism and strong investment in infrastructure.