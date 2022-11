The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said that more efforts must be made to address the crime situation here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of National Security said on Radio yesterday that the Police Force must find better strategies to fight crime.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CRIME-SURVEILLANCE.mp3