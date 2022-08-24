PM Gonsalves says the Government has received a counter-offer in relation to the returning Teachers

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says about sixty Teachers who did not take the Covid 19 vaccine and left the Teaching Service have applied to return to the Service.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning

Dr. Gonsalves said some of the returning Teachers have taken the Covid 19 vaccine, while other have opted to be tested.

He also disclosed that the Government has received a counter-offer in relation to the returning Teachers.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/TEACHERS-PM.mp3

The Prime Minister said the counter-offer also looks at legal issues.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/TEACHERS-LEGAL.mp3

The Prime Minister said the counter-offer also requests compensation for the Teachers who left, for the period they were out

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/TEACHERS-COMPENSATION.mp3