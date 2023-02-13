PM Gonsalves scheduled to attend the 44th Regular Meeting of the Caribbean Community Conference of Heads of Government

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will join other Regional Heads of Government at the 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community in the Bahamas

The Meeting, under the Chairmanship of Bahamas Prime Minister, Phillip Davis, will be held from February 15th to 17th.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/PM-CARICOM-MEETING.mp3

CARICOM Heads will discuss issues such as the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security and Health.

They will also receive a number of foreign guests to discuss political, economic and financial matters relevant to the Caribbean Community.

This country’s delegation also includes Dr. Douglas Slater – Head of the CELAC Secretariat in SVG; this country’s Ambassador to CARICOM – Allan Alexander; Diplomat at the Permanent Mission of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations – Jimesha Prince and Security Godwin Charles.