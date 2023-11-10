PM Gonsalves scheduled to leave island for brief trip to Venezuela

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves will leave the island for a one-day visit to Venezuela on Saturday.

The Prime Minster made the announcement during a media briefing today, where he outlined his travel plans for the coming weeks.

The government St Vincent and the Grenadines recently signed a 16 million US dollar loan agreement with the Saudi Development Fund to fund several major developmental projects.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that he would also be seeking funding from the Saudi Development Fund for additional projects during this trip.

Photo credit: API, NBC, VC3