PM Gonsalves shares details of his trip to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says his recent trip to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela was fruitful. Dr. Gonsalves and his delegation returned to the state on Wednesday following a one day state visit.

Dr. Gonsalves said there were also discussions around building a general secretariat for The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC.

The Prime Minster also spoke about Venezuela’s interest in having good relations with the United States of America.

