PM Gonsalves slated to meet with high-level officials during his one week visit to Taiwan

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will meet with high-level officials in the Republic of China, Taiwan, during a one-week State visit there.

Prime Minister Gonsalves and his delegation left here yesterday for Taiwan.

Speaking on NBC Radio before his departure, Prime Minister Gonsalves said he will seek to further strengthen this country’s relations with Taiwan.

The delegation includes Minister of National Mobilization Dr. Orando Brewster and his wife Latheisa Brewster; Permanent Secretary in the Office of Prime Minister, Angie Jackson, Taiwanese Ambassador His Excellency Peter Sha-Li Lan, Chairman of the National Insurance Board, Lennox Bowman, and Shevrell Macmillan of the Agency for Public Information.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations with the Republic of China, Taiwan in 1981.