PM Gonsalves slated to visit multiple countries on official business

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is scheduled to visit a number of countries during his overseas trip next week.

He made this statement during a recent Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio.

Prime Minister Gonsalves who is currently attending a series of meetings in observance of the 50TH Anniversary of CARICOM is expected to return to the state later this week.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/PM-TRAVELS1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves said following these meetings he will then travel to Morocco for an official visit where he will sign a number of agreements.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/PM-TRAVELS2.mp3

Photo credit: Caribbean News Now