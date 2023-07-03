PM Gonsalves slated to visit multiple countries on official business

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is scheduled to visit a number of countries during his overseas trip next week.
He made this statement during a recent Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio.
Prime Minister Gonsalves who is currently attending a series of meetings in observance of the 50TH Anniversary of CARICOM is expected to return to the state later this week.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/PM-TRAVELS1.mp3
Prime Minister Gonsalves said following these meetings he will then travel to Morocco for an official visit where he will sign a number of agreements.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/PM-TRAVELS2.mp3
Photo credit: Caribbean News Now
