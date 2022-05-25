PM Gonsalves speaks on the Mercy Committee’s recent decision to grant mercy to a local mother

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said while Gun Violence is a serious issue in the country, the Mercy Committee was persuaded to grant mercy to a Mother recently after it reviewed the evidence and circumstances in the case.

The case involved a young mother who was seen on Social Media brandishing and posing with an illegal weapon.

Speaking during the Issue At Hand programme aired on WE FM on Sunday, the Prime Minister said the Mercy Committee’s decision does not in any way promote the issue of Gun Violence in the country but the facts were reviewed, hence the decision that was made in this particular case.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MERCY1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves also spoke about a recent case in Trinidad and Tobago where the Privy Council ruled that the death penalty is constitutional.

He said the death penalty is an issue which will have to be looked at again, as people are continuing to commit violent crimes.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/MERCY2.mp3