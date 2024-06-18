PM Gonsalves stresses importance of Public Service Week

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has stressed the importance of Public Service Week, which enables Public Servants to reflect on their role within the functioning of the Government

Prime Minister Gonsalves was delivering remarks at the Public Service Rally and Expo this morning at Heritage Square.

He said the nature of the Public Service has changed over the years.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said because of these changes, there’s a greater demand for high quality training and education.

Public Service Week is being observed under the theme “Fostering Innovation amid Global Challenges – a Public Sector Perspective”.

Other activities include a Ministerial Internship Program; Public Service Years of Recognition on June 20th; Public Service Speaking Competition on June 21st and a Church Service on June 23rd.