PM Gonsalves Takes in the first ICC T20 Match at Arnos Vale

NBC Radio caught up with Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves who attended the first game hosted at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex for the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/PM-CRITICAL-MATCH1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves also congratulated the West Indies Cricket Team on their win last evening over New Zealand.

He says he is looking forward to seeing West Indies playing in the Super 8’s.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/PM-CRITICAL-MATCH2.mp3