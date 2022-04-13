PM Gonsalves to attend a meeting with Caribbean Heads of Government and US Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will be traveling to Barbados next week to attend a meeting between Caribbean Heads of Government and US Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning Prime Minister Gonsalves said a range of issues will be discussed at the meeting.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/REGIONAL-MATTERS.mp3

The Prime Minister said he is closely monitoring the economic and financial effect of the Russia and Ukraine conflict on St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/GLOBAL-MATTERS.mp3