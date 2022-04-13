PM Gonsalves to attend a meeting with Caribbean Heads of Government and US Congresswoman Maxine Waters

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will be traveling to Barbados next week to attend a meeting between Caribbean Heads of Government and US Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning Prime Minister Gonsalves said a range of issues will be discussed at the meeting.

The Prime Minister said he is closely monitoring the economic and financial effect of the Russia and Ukraine conflict on St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

