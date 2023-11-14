PM Gonsalves to lead delegation to CARICOM – Saudi Arabia Summit

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will lead a ten member delegation to Saudi Arabia for the historic CARICOM- Saudi Arabia Summit.

According to a release from the Office of the Prime Minister, the Summit will take place in the Riyadh on Thursday November 16th, 2023.

The release also states that other heads of governments of the CARICOM and delegations are expected to be present for the Summit to engage in substantive discussions on issues including enhanced cooperation and deepening diplomatic ties between Riyadh and the region.

Speaking on Radio this morning the Prime Minister gave an update on his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/PM-SAUDI-ARABIA.mp3

The other members of the delegation are: Senator Benarva Browne –Minister of Urban Development, Senator Shackell Bobb – Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Angie Williams Jackson – Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Cecil Harris – Senior Engineer, Tony Regisford – Chairman, Invest SVG, Janelle Hannaway Horne – Economist II, Avanell Da Silva – CEO, SVG Tourism Authority, Shevrell McMillan – Press Officer, Office of the Prime Minister and Sgt Kendal Horne – Security Officer.

Photo credit: NBC, API, VC3