PM Gonsalves tours Kingstown Port Modernization Project

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was engaged in a tour of the Kingstown Port Modernization Project yesterday.

The project, which is the second largest capital project to be undertaken locally, is being carried out at a cost of 250 million US dollars, by the Aecon Construction Company.

The funds are being provided by the Caribbean Development Bank CDB, the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking during yesterday’s tour, Project Director of Aecon Construction, Tam Smith outlined some of the features which will be available at the port upon its completion.

