PM Gonsalves urges fisherfolk from Rose Place to relocate

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has urged Fisherfolk in Rose Place to relocate to other Beaches to make way for the Port Modernization Project in Kingstown

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, the Prime Minister said it is vital for the Fishers relocate because of security concerns.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/FISHERS-SECURITY.mp3

The Prime Minister is urging the Fisherfolk to accept the compensation package offered by the Government and to find alternative areas to ply their trade.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/FISHERS-RELOCATE.mp3